Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Wednesday, April 20

With 16 MLB games on the docket on Wednesday, including one doubleheader, there are plenty of lineups to take advantage of for DFS bettors.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on DAY, DATE.

Kolton Wong ($4,200)

Willy Adames ($4,800)

Christian Yelich ($4,800)

For who is in this stack, the price tag isn’t all that steep to be honest. The Brewers have dominated the Pirates in this series so far, winning the first two games by a combined score of 11-3. Yelich nabbed his first HR of the season on Monday and also drove in four runs in the game. Wong has three hits in the series so far, including a double yesterday, and has driven in three runs. Adames has just one hit so far in the last two games, but he has also walked and scored a run in the series opener.

San Deigo Padres vs. Cincinatti Reds, 4:10 p.m.

Jake Cronenworth ($4,100)

Luke Voit ($3,300)

Jurickson Profar ($2,700)

This is an absolute steal for anybody who puts their money down here. The Reds have struggled against literally everybody so far this season, and only have two wins to show for their efforts. San Diego has dominated so far this series, winning the first two games 6-2, and 4-1. None of these guys have done anything spectacular during this three-game set, totaling just one hit between them. Still, they’re all hitting well as a whole on the season and it's only a matter of time before they take advantage of a shaky Reds rotation.

Avisaíl García ($3,900)

Brian Anderson ($2,800)

Jazz Chisholm ($4,900)

The Marlins lineup is a bit tricky to predict from time to time, as manager Don Mattingly seems to change things up a little bit every single game. Still, as long as you have two guys plugged into the lineup and Jazz Chisholm as the third player, your stack should pay off. He has three hits and five RBI in his last three games. But these other two guys aren’t slouches, either. Garcia has two hits, including a home run, in his last three games and Anderson has five hits and two walks during that span. The Cards still haven't announced a starting pitcher yet either, so this lineup could tee off on an inexperienced arm or take advantage of a bullpen day.