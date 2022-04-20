Best MLB bets to consider for Wednesday, April 20

There’s a full slate of Major League Baseball on the docket on Wednesday, with 16 games, including a doubleheader, slated to take place on hump day.

So many games means there are a ton of opportunities to make smart bets. Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, April 20

Jordan Lyles (BAL) over 4.5 strikeouts vs Oakland A’s (-115)

This may seem like a bold bet on the surface. Lyles only has six strikeouts on the season through two appearances. He’s increased that number each time he’s on the hill though, going from two to four after his first game. But more importantly, he’s taking on the A’s, who strike out at an extremely high clip. Oakland ranks 21st in MLB with over nine Ks per game on average.

Joey Votto (CIN) over 0.5 home runs vs San Deigo (+450)

Votto isn’t the hitter he used to be, but he can still make pitchers pay from time to time. The 38-year-old doesn’t have any home runs yet this season, but he has 331 in his career. He’ll be taking on Mackenzie Gore, who is making just his second MLB appearance. Gore is a good pitcher with a promising career ahead of him, but if he makes just one small mistake against Votto, that could add the first tally mark to Votto’s long-ball total in 2022.

Miami Marlins ML over St. Louis Cardinals (-140)

It’s not often you get the chance to hammer the Marlins moneyline when they’re taking on a division leader. Still, the Fish have Sandy Alcantara on the hill, who has been fantastic this season. He’s tossed 11.1 innings, striking out nine and has allowed just four earned runs. St. Louis has yet to announce a starting pitcher, so the Marlins offense that’s still finding its footing could tee off on some unknown arm.

Milwaukee Brewers ML against the Pittsburgh Pirates (-255)

This seems like free money. The Pirates aren’t doing much of anything either offensively or defensively in recent days. On the other hand, Milwaukee seems to be coming into its own, outscoring Pittsburgh 11-3 over the last two games to start this series.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.