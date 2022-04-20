Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, April 20

Wednesday brings baseball fans around the nation 16 games of Major League Baseball action thanks to a doubleheader between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox.

With so many games on the docket, there are plenty of player prop bets to consider throwing some cash on in the action-packed day of baseball. Here are three that we think have a solid chance of hitting. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, April 20

Washington Nationals P Erick Fedde, over 4.5 strikeouts against the Arizona Diamondbacks (-150)

Feddie has 11 strikeouts over two appearances so far this season for the Washington Nationals through just 10 innings pitched. The D-Backs strike out more than all but one team in the Majors, averaging over 10 Ks per nine innings. As long as Fedie can toss more than four innings, he should be able to get five Ks on his line.

Milwaukee Brewers OF Christian Yelich: over 0.5 home runs (+600) against Pittsburgh Pirates

Yelich struggled a bit to start the season, but he broke out Monday hitting a double, a home run and he knocked in four runs in the win over Pittsburgh. Mitch Keller, the Pirates starting pitcher today, has only given up one HR on the year, but he has given up 13 hits in just 7.2 innings. If Yelich can make solid contact it can go a long way.

Philidelphia Phillies C J.T. Realmuto, Over 1.5 hits (+135) against Colorado Rockies

Realmuto has been a bright spot for the Phillies offense so far this season. The game is also being played at Coors Field, so a home run, if not multiple, is a very real possibility. But even if he doesn’t get the long ball, he should still nab a couple of hits. The backstop has been stellar recently in the box, getting nine hits over the last five games. German Marquez, Colorado’s starting pitcher, gave up 10 hits in just 4.1 innings of work his last time out as well, so all things point in a positive direction for Realmuto.

