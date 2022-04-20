MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Wednesday, April 20

There will be an evenly spread-out MLB set of games on Wednesday, April 20th. The main slate at DraftKings DFS allows you to choose from six games that start after 6:30 p.m. ET. The first game you can choose players from will be the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Chicago Cubs. Keep an eye on your lineups because due to some time changes, not all of the originally scheduled games in the main slate will be allowed for your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Carlos Rodon, San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets ($10,200) — One of the Giants’ solid starters is Rodon who has looked great in his first two starts with his new team. So far, he has pitched 12 innings and has given up five hits and two earned runs while striking out 21 batters. Rodon carries the largest price tag for Wednesday’s slate but has shown that he can return that value.

Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers ($9,800) — Gilbert got knocked around in his 24 starts in 2021 but appears to have turned over a new leaf for the new season. He has started two games and pitched 10 innings giving up seven hits and only one earned run while striking out 11 batters. The Rangers have lost four games in a row which gives Gilbert more upside at his salary.

Top Hitters

Juan Soto vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($6,100) — Soto draws a right-hander today which should be a breath of fresh air for the lefty. Facing two left-handed starting pitchers in the team’s doubleheader on Tuesday, Soto went 0-6 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch. He now faces Merrill Kelly who hasn’t given up a run this season through two starts. Soto remains one of the best hitters in the game so he should bounce back on Wednesday.

Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays ($5,900) — Devers has been a strong part of the Red Sox lineup to begin the year. Through 11 games, he is hitting .319 with 15 hits, three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs. In this matchup against the Blue Jays, he will be facing Jose Berrios who has given up seven earned runs in just 5.1 innings. Devers is primed for another good game and will return his cost to your lineup.

Value Pitcher

Daniel Lynch, Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins ($5,500) — There aren’t any pitchers with a sub-$5,000 price tag on Wednesday. Lynch is the cheapest at $5,500 and comes with a lot of risks. He has upside facing a cold Twins lineup, but they can heat up in an instant. This will be Lynch’s second start of the season and in the first, he pitched five innings and gave up nine hits with six earned runs. Ew.

Value Hitter

Ji-Man Choi, Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs ($4,100) — Choi has been platooned at first base for the Rays and gets the starting nod when facing a right-handed pitcher. He will be taking on Marcus Stroman in this game. Stroman has pitched in two games as a Cub and has totaled nine innings giving up eight hits and six earned runs while striking out only seven. Choi is hitting .423 in 10 games with 11 hits, three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs. Great matchup and upside for your lineup on Wednesday.