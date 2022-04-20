Moneyline pick, best player prop for Rays vs Cubs on Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs will wrap an early three-game series on Wednesday, April 20th. First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. The Rays will start Drew Rasmussen (0-1, 5.00 ERA) while Marcus Stroman (0-1, 6.00 ERA) will take the mound for the Cubs.

Tampa Bay (6-6) is coming off a win but is 2-5 in their last seven games. They have the talent to perform better, it just hasn’t clicked in the early part of the season. Wander Franco is hitting .404 and Ji-Man Choi is hitting .423, but other than those two players, the rest of their lineup is underperforming.

Chicago (6-5) is in a better position than many thought it would be even being 2-3 in their last five games. The Cubs have enjoyed seeing right field import Seiya Suzuki show what he is capable of hitting .414 through 11 games. In a rebuilding lineup, they have four players already sitting with double-digit hits.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rays vs. Cubs, 7:40p.m. ET

Run Line: Tampa Bay -1.5

Total: 9

Moneyline odds: Tampa Bay -110, Chicago -110

ML pick: Chicago -110

These teams are pretty even at this point in the season as you can tell from the moneyline odds being identical. The edge goes to the Cubs in the series finale because of two things. First, Stroman has a higher likelihood of a good outing on the mound. Second, the Chicago lineup is hitting better than the Rays lineup at the moment. There is a higher chance for run support and that’s enough to push the needle over to the Cubs.

Ji-Man Choi, Over 0.5 hits (-160)

Choi is platooned at first base and gets the starting nod facing the right-handed Stroman. He has played in 10 games so far and has 11 hits in 26 at-bats. Choi went 1-4 in his lone game against Chicago and is a career 3-10 against Stroman.

