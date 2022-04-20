Pick on the Moneyline for Orioles-Athletics on Wednesday

Not a lot was expected of the Oakland Athletics entering the season as their season win total at most sportsbooks closed below 70 after Sean Manaea was traded just before the season, but the team goes for their eighth win in their last 11 games at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Baltimore Orioles vs Oakland Athletics (-130, 8)

Jordan Lyles led the league in home runs allowed with 38 last season as a member of the Texas Rangers and makes his third start as a member of the Orioles after allowing six runs in 10.1 innings in his first two starts of 2022.

On the road in 2021, Lyles had a 5.56 ERA on the road with opponents hitting .276 with2.1 home runs and three walks per nine innings allowed, and allowed five home runs in four pitching appearances against Oakland last season.

The Athletics counter with Daulton Jeffries, who is making just his fifth career major league start, but showed great control at the AAA level last season, posting a 5-1 record with 1.5 walks per nine innings while with the Las Vegas Aviators and has allowed just two runs and three walks in 9.1 innings fir Oakland this season.

The Orioles are the lone MLB team that has not played any of their games over the total, thanks in large part to their offense last in the American League in runs with 23 in 11 games with four home runs, no other team has fewer than six home runs.

With Oakland’s 60 total runs leading the league and Lyles having his issues allowing the deep ball, the Athletics will keep their hot start to the season going on Wednesday and lock up a series win against the Orioles.

The Play: Athletics -130

