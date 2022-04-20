Daniil Medvedev barred from competing at Wimbledon due to Russia invasion of Ukraine

The All England Club in London is expected to bar Russian tennis players from competing next month at the 2022 Wimbledon tournament, per Sportico. Russian tennis players have been allowed to continue playing on the ATP and WTA tours, but this decision breaks from that stance.

This will impact a host of players including men’s world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 8 Andrey Rublev. On the women’s side, impacted players include No. 15 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and No. 26 Darya Kasatkina.

For the time being, DraftKings Sportsbook has pulled down Wimbledon odds. Prior to this news, Medvedev was +1000 and Rublev was +3300 to win the men’s tournament.

On the women’s side, world No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka is from Belarus. Some sporting events have imposed equal punishment on Belarussian athletes because of the government’s ties with Russia. Notably, Belarussian runners were not allowed to compete in the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18. Sportico could not determine if the Wimbledon ban applies to Belarussian tennis players.