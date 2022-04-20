What would a Deebo Samuel trade mean for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has requested a trade, per Jeff Darlington. Samuel is in the final year of his rookie deal and was wanting to talk an extension with the 49ers. With the wide receiver mega deals going around, he was looking to cash in. Talks stalled as Samuel requested this trade. He says that money wasn’t necessarily the issue, but also his usage in the 49ers system.

Fantasy football impact

If Samuel is granted his trade request, the 49ers are going to be scrambling to get another big-name wide receiver in town. If the trade includes draft capital, they will likely make wide receiver a new priority when assessing draft picks.

Let’s say that the 49ers don’t decide to replace Samuel and they roll with the wide receivers on their roster at the moment. They would have Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Malik Turker and Ray-Ray McCloud as their top four options.

Redraft Impact

If the 49ers don’t bring in any other wide receivers to expand their receiving corps, none of them will have any fantasy value in redraft leagues. Before Samuel’s break out in the 2021 season, Aiyuk was thought to be the leading man. He absolutely dropped the ball and had abysmal performances until Samuel took the attention away from him. Even then, Aiyuk wasn’t able to show consistent fantasy production and should not be elevated in rankings.

The only current player that this situation would help in redraft is tight end, George Kittle. For any incoming rookie, it depends on who it is and the fit, but there is a good chance that they wouldn’t have much redraft value either.

Dynasty Impact

When it comes to dynasty, you are playing the long con. A player like Aiyuk and an incoming rookie would have more value here because you can stash them on your bench and see how this impending trade would play out over the next few seasons. They would be worth rostering, but you are looking a season or two out before thinking of putting them in your starting lineup.

The other incumbent 49ers wide receivers don’t have dynasty value even on a team that will need to find someone to catch the ball.