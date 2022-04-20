Odds on where Deebo Samuel will land in potential trade

San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel asked for the organization to trade him after breaking off contract talks, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. The versatile offensive weapon is in the final season of his rookie contract and had not been participating in the 49ers offseason program.

Samuel had a breakout 2021 season when he finished with 77 receptions for 1,406 yards with 6 touchdown catches. He also played a significant role in the running game with 365 rushing yards on 59 carries and 8 touchdowns on the ground.

DraftKings Sportsbook listed odds for where Samuel could land, though this wager is only available to bettors in Colorado.

The 49ers remain the top candidates to keep Samuel around with -205 odds with the New York Jets as the favorites outside of San Francisco at +405. Jets head coach Robert Saleh was with the 49ers before leaving to take the job in New York. Behind those two teams is a significant drop in odds.

Below is a look at the full list of odds on where Samuel will play in the 2022 season.

