Jose Altuve lands on 10-day IL with hamstring injury

We take a look at the latest injury updates for Astros SS Jose Altuve.

Los Angeles Angels v Houston Astros
Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on April 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
The Houston Astros have placed star shortstop Jose Altuve on the 10-day IL with a hamstring injury. J.J. Matijevic takes Altuve’s spot on the active roster, while the team also moved Taylor Jones to the 60-day IL. Here’s a look at how Altuve’s injury impacts the Astros.

Jose Altuve (hamstring)

Look for Aledmys Diaz and Niko Goodrum to get playing time at shortstop while Altuve is out but this is a concerning injury due to its lingering nature. Hamstrings are notorious for flaring up from time to time, which means there’s a good chance Altuve sits out games here and there over the course of the season. The Astros have started the year 6-5, so their struggles might continue with Altuve out of the lineup.

The shortstop was struggling himself, hitting just .167 in 36 at-bats. Hopefully for Houston, he’ll get right after this short break and return to superstar form.

