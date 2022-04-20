Jose Altuve lands on 10-day IL with hamstring injury

The Houston Astros have placed star shortstop Jose Altuve on the 10-day IL with a hamstring injury. J.J. Matijevic takes Altuve’s spot on the active roster, while the team also moved Taylor Jones to the 60-day IL. Here’s a look at how Altuve’s injury impacts the Astros.

Jose Altuve (hamstring)

The Astros have placed IF Jose Altuve on the 10-day IL today with a left hamstring strain...to take his place on the active roster, we selected IF J.J. Matijevic (#13) to the Major League roster...to make room on the 40-man, we transferred IF Taylor Jones to the 60-day IL. — Houston Astros (@astros) April 20, 2022

Look for Aledmys Diaz and Niko Goodrum to get playing time at shortstop while Altuve is out but this is a concerning injury due to its lingering nature. Hamstrings are notorious for flaring up from time to time, which means there’s a good chance Altuve sits out games here and there over the course of the season. The Astros have started the year 6-5, so their struggles might continue with Altuve out of the lineup.

The shortstop was struggling himself, hitting just .167 in 36 at-bats. Hopefully for Houston, he’ll get right after this short break and return to superstar form.