Kyle Schwarber hits the second-longest home run in MLB this year (VIDEO)

Coors Field is the most hitter-friendly ballpark in MLB, but Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber didn’t need much help in order to launch a ball into the top deck Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies.

468 FT on the bomb by Schwarber into the 3rd deck! pic.twitter.com/0YtyLb4I2n — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) April 20, 2022

That 468-foot shot is the third-longest homer of Schwarber’s career and the second-longest in MLB this season. The only one that tops it is this 472-foot blast by Mike Trout from April 14.

Schwarber — and the Phillies in general — are off to a slow start this season. But the left-handed bopper who signed a four-year, $79 million deal with Philadelphia in the offseason has now homered in three of his past four games. He entered Wednesday’s game with a meek .159/.229/.386 slash line. But it’s only a matter of time before he and this power-laden Phillies lineup really starts clicking.

Maybe Wednesday’s effort, which has featured four homers through seven innings so far, is what was needed for the Phillies to bust out of their slump.