Mike Trout remains out vs. Astros Wednesday with hand contusion

The Angels were holding out hope that Mike Trout would return to their starting lineup for tonight’s series finale against the Houston Astros, but that’s not the case. Trout is not in the starting lineup for the third consecutive game due to a left hand contusion.

The Angels have an off day Thursday before hosting the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium Friday night. Trout is off to a nice start this season, with two homers and a .972 OPS through nine games. He has been bitten by the injury bug consistently, missing at least 20 games in each of the previous four full seasons. But there still doesn’t appear to be any major concern here. He’s still considered day-to-day.

With Trout on the bench again, Brandon Marsh will get his third straight start in center field and is batting fifth. He’s done pretty serviceable work so far with 10 RBIs and an .809 OPS through 10 games. Marsh has a hard-hit rate above 50 percent, a fine strikeout rate (22.2%) and a very encouraging walk rate (11.1%). He’s also one of the fastest players in the game with a sprint speed that ranks in the 97 percentile. The 24-year-old was getting regular at-bats in left field before Trout injury and possesses a useful blend of power and speed. He’s still owned in fewer than 10 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues.