Mariners missing manager Scott Servais, multiple players Wednesday due to COVID-19

The Seattle Mariners will be shorthanded for tonight’s game versus the Texas Rangers, both on the field and in the dugout.

The team announced Wednesday that manager Scott Servais and third base coach Manny Acta have both tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight’s game. First base coach Kristopher Negron will serve as the acting manager.

In addition, Rainiers Coach Zach Vincej, Hitting Coordinator C.J. Gillman and Special Assignment Coordinator Dan Wilson will be assisting for tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/SnzqowOcz2 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 20, 2022

Relief pitcher Paul Sewald was also added to the growing list of Mariners players who are currently sidelined due to COVID. His absence should mean more save opportunities for Drew Steckenrider and/or Diego Castillo.

Seattle was already missing power-hitting outfielder Mitch Haniger and catcher Luis Torrens, both of whom tested positive for COVID-19 within the past few days. Both men are out indefinitely. They will need to produce a negative test on consecutive days and show no symptoms before being allowed to return.

The pandemic is still being felt in clubhouses across the league as the Red Sox, Guardians, Mets and Athletics have all had to put multiple players on the COVID injured list recently.