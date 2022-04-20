 clock menu more-arrow no yes

James Harden fouls out of Game 3 vs. Raptors ahead of overtime

The star guard had to depart with 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Three
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts in the first half of Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on April 20, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers head to overtime against the Toronto Raptors without star shooting guard James Harden, who fouled out with 26 seconds left in regulation. The Sixers will now try to go up 3-0 on Toronto without the guard, who has been great so far in this series.

Harden finishes the game with 19 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. He shot 7-13 from the floor and 2-4 from deep, while also being involved in some controversial calls at the end of the game. With Harden out, look for the 76ers to lean on Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green in the backcourt in overtime. Joel Embiid should get the majority of the team’s looks offensively.

The 76ers entered the game as 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. As of this writing, the 76ers are 1.5-point favorites and -150 on the moneyline. The Raptors, who need this game to avoid a 3-0 whole and sure elimination, are listed at +115.

