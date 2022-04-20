James Harden fouls out of Game 3 vs. Raptors ahead of overtime

The Philadelphia 76ers head to overtime against the Toronto Raptors without star shooting guard James Harden, who fouled out with 26 seconds left in regulation. The Sixers will now try to go up 3-0 on Toronto without the guard, who has been great so far in this series.

Obviously the James Harden foul out situation takes on a whole new meaning with five more minutes of free hoops coming — Steve Alexander (@docktora) April 21, 2022

Harden finishes the game with 19 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. He shot 7-13 from the floor and 2-4 from deep, while also being involved in some controversial calls at the end of the game. With Harden out, look for the 76ers to lean on Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green in the backcourt in overtime. Joel Embiid should get the majority of the team’s looks offensively.

The 76ers entered the game as 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. As of this writing, the 76ers are 1.5-point favorites and -150 on the moneyline. The Raptors, who need this game to avoid a 3-0 whole and sure elimination, are listed at +115.