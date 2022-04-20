Joel Embiid hits game-winning shot in overtime to give 76ers 3-0 lead over Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid attempted a step-back three to give his team a lead late in overtime. While that shot was off, Embiid got another opportunity to right his wrong. And this time, he delivered.

JOEL EMBIID FOR THE FREAKIN WINNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/V35NnRWD0V — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 21, 2022

Embiid’s game-winning triple sends the 76ers up 3-0 on the Toronto Raptors with a chance to close out the series in Game 4 Saturday. This was a pivotal series for Philadelphia, who is all but assured to move on to the second round given the history of teams who go up 3-0. The 76ers traded for James Harden to make noise in the playoffs and even though the star guard fouled out in this game, he’s been impressive since joining the team.

With Embiid losing ground in the MVP race at the end of the season per DraftKings Sportsbook, it was important for him to have a signature playoff moment. This qualifies, with more potentially to come as the 76ers look to be headed to the conference semifinals.