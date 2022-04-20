Khris Middleton goes to locker room in Game 2 vs. Bulls Wednesday, will not return

Update: Middleton has officially been ruled out for the rest of Game 2 against the Bulls, per the team. It’s officially a knee injury, which is concerning going forward for the Bucks.

Per Bucks PR, Khris Middleton is out for the rest of Game 1 with left knee soreness. https://t.co/5LXpMemrWM — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 21, 2022

The Milwaukee Bucks saw star shooting guard Khris Middleton exit Game 2 against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday and head to the locker room with a leg injury. Middleton was struggling in the first half of this game, but had turned things around as the Bucks attempted to mount a comeback in the second half.

Khris Middleton going to the locker room too after falling a few possessions ago.



Not the Bucks night at all. — Matt Infield WSAW (@Matt_Infield) April 21, 2022

Middleton had 18 points, eight assists and five rebounds when he left the game in the fourth quarter with Milwaukee down eight. The Bucks got close in the third quarter but the Bulls were able to open up a big lead again with a 9-0 run to begin the final frame. We’ll see if the defending champions can close the gap or if they’ll head to Chicago with the series tied 1-1.

The Bucks entered as 10-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, but are 5.5-point underdogs on the live line as the game winds down.