F1 schedule: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, starting lineup

Formula One’s 2022 season continues by heading to Italy for the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for Sunday, April 24th at 9:00 a.m. ET. We’ve got two days of activities ahead of the actual race including practices, a qualifier and a sprint.

The weekend gets started on the morning of Friday, April 22nd with the first practice session at 7:30 a.m. ET. The Qualifier follows at 11:00 a.m. ET to determine the order for the Sprint on Saturday. There will be a second practice on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET which will lead into the Sprint at 10:30 a.m. The sprint will act as the qualifier for the race on Sunday.

All events will broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN3, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Charles Leclerc is the current favorite to win this year’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with odds at +115 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Max Verstappen, last year’s race winner, comes in just a touch behind at +165. Carlos Sainz (+800), Sergio Perez (+1000) and Lewis Hamilton (+1800) round out the top-five drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 Emiligia Romagna Grand Prix.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Rolex Gran Premio weekend schedule

Friday, April 22nd

7:30 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

11:00 a.m. — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, April 23rd

a6:30 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

10:30 a.m. — Sprint Qualifying— ESPN, WatchESPN

Sunday, April 24th

9:00 a.m. — 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix— ESPN, WatchESPN