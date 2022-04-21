F1 practice start time: When the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice starts on Friday and Saturday, and how to watch

Round four of the 2022 Formula One season gets started on Friday at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. This race will feature a sprint qualifying which means we will have two practice runs before the race begins Sunday at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Teams use the practice run to get comfortable with the track, figure out what equipment adjustments they need, and even potentially test out new drivers. Normally there are three practice runs, but with the double-dip in qualifying this weekend, there will only be two. The first practice run is scheduled for Friday and will run at 7:30 a.m. The second practice run is scheduled for Saturday and will run at 6:30 a.m.

All three practices will air on ESPN2. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

How to watch practice for the Rolex Gran Premio

Practice 1: Friday, April 22nd, 7:30 a.m.

Practice 2: Saturday, April 23, 6:30 a.m.

Channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

