F1 practice start time: When the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice starts on Friday and Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at Imola Circuit in Italy on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By David Fucillo
AUTO-PRIX-F1-ITA Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Round four of the 2022 Formula One season gets started on Friday at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. This race will feature a sprint qualifying which means we will have two practice runs before the race begins Sunday at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Teams use the practice run to get comfortable with the track, figure out what equipment adjustments they need, and even potentially test out new drivers. Normally there are three practice runs, but with the double-dip in qualifying this weekend, there will only be two. The first practice run is scheduled for Friday and will run at 7:30 a.m. The second practice run is scheduled for Saturday and will run at 6:30 a.m.

All three practices will air on ESPN2. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

How to watch practice for the Rolex Gran Premio

Practice 1: Friday, April 22nd, 7:30 a.m.
Practice 2: Saturday, April 23, 6:30 a.m.
Channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Charles Leclerc +105
Max Verstappen +180
Carlos Sainz +800
Sergio Perez +1000
Lewis Hamilton +1800
George Russell +2500
Lando Norris +8000
Daniel Ricciardo +8000
Fernando Alonso +13000
Esteban Ocon +13000
Pierre Gasly +15000
Yuki Tsunoda +20000
Kevin Magnussen +20000
Valtteri Bottas +25000
Zhou Guanyu +25000
Mick Schumacher +25000
Sebastian Vettel +50000
Lance Stroll +50000
Alex Albon +70000
Nicholas Latifi +70000

