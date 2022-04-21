 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joel Diaz Jr. vs. Mercito Gesta: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for Thursday’s bout

Joel Diaz Jr. and Mercito Gesta are set to face off in the ring on Thursday in a super lightweight bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

Mercito Gesta (red trunks) fights Juan Rodriguez (black trunks) at Avalon Hollywood on March 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Sye Williams/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Golden Boy Promotions will hold its next event on Thursday, April 21st to get the action rolling for a jam-packed boxing schedule this weekend. The event will be held at the Fantasy Springs Event Center in Indio, California, headlined by Joel Diaz Jr. taking on Mercita Gesta in a super lightweight bout.

How to watch Joel Diaz Jr. vs. Mercito Gesta

The five-fight card begins at 9:00 p.m. ET. Ring walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET, but they are subject to change based on the duration of the matches preceding it.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Diaz Jr. enters with a 26-2 record and has won two fights in a row. Most recently, in August of 2021, he secured a second-round knockout victory over Francisco Gabriel Pina. Prior to that win, he fought in December of 2020 and won by a third-round body shot against Saul Banos.

Gesta has a 32-3-3 record heading into this fight. His last fight in November 2019 ended in a draw when he took on Carlos Morales. Before that, he fought in March of 2019 against Juan Antonio Rodriguez and lost by sixth-round knockout. His lone fight in 2020 was canceled so Gesta hasn’t boxed since 2019.

Diaz Jr. is the favorite to win the bout, with moneyline odds at -235 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Gesta’s moneyline odds are at +190.

Full card for Joel Diaz, Jr. vs. Mercito Gesta

  • Title fight: Joel Diaz Jr. vs. Mercito Gesta; 10 rounds, Super lightweight
  • Jousce Gonzalez vs. Jairo Lopez; 8 rounds, Lightweight
  • Jorge Chavez vs. TBC; Super featherweight
  • Manuel Flores vs. Victor Ruiz; 8 rounds, Super bantamweight
  • Jan Salvatierra vs. Ernie Marquez; 12 rounds, Flyweight

