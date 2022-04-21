Joel Diaz Jr. vs. Mercito Gesta: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for Thursday’s bout

Golden Boy Promotions will hold its next event on Thursday, April 21st to get the action rolling for a jam-packed boxing schedule this weekend. The event will be held at the Fantasy Springs Event Center in Indio, California, headlined by Joel Diaz Jr. taking on Mercita Gesta in a super lightweight bout.

How to watch Joel Diaz Jr. vs. Mercito Gesta

The five-fight card begins at 9:00 p.m. ET. Ring walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET, but they are subject to change based on the duration of the matches preceding it.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Diaz Jr. enters with a 26-2 record and has won two fights in a row. Most recently, in August of 2021, he secured a second-round knockout victory over Francisco Gabriel Pina. Prior to that win, he fought in December of 2020 and won by a third-round body shot against Saul Banos.

Gesta has a 32-3-3 record heading into this fight. His last fight in November 2019 ended in a draw when he took on Carlos Morales. Before that, he fought in March of 2019 against Juan Antonio Rodriguez and lost by sixth-round knockout. His lone fight in 2020 was canceled so Gesta hasn’t boxed since 2019.

Diaz Jr. is the favorite to win the bout, with moneyline odds at -235 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Gesta’s moneyline odds are at +190.

Full card for Joel Diaz, Jr. vs. Mercito Gesta