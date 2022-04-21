Masataka Taniguchi vs. Kai Ishizawa: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

The Japan Boxing Commission will hold its next PPV on Friday, April 22nd. The 87th Phoenix Battle will feature seven boxing bouts and will be held at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The card is highlighted by a match between Masataka Taniguchi and Kai Ishizawa for the WBO World Strawweight Title.

How to watch Masataka Taniguchi vs. Kai Ishizawa

Due to the time difference, this fight gets started super early here in the United States. While the fight won’t be live-streamed here, it gets started at 5:00 a.m. ET. Ring walks for the main event will tentatively take place at 7:00 a.m. ET, but that is subject to change depending on the lengths of the matches preceding the main event.

Fighter history

Taniguchi has a 15-3 record and has won his last four fights. Most recently, Taniguchi defeated Wilfredo Mendez in December 2021 by an 11th-round knockout. Since the third loss of his career, Taniguchi has followed it up with four wins. He started with a unanimous decision victory and has three knockout wins in a row.

Ishizawa is 10-1 heading into this match. This is the second time these boxers have met with Taniguchi taking the first bout by unanimous decision. Since that loss, Ishizawa has won four fights in a row. Most recently, he defeated Katsuki Mori in January of this year. Ishizawa won by a right uppercut, right hook combo in the eighth round.

Full card for Masataka Taniguchi vs. Kai Ishizawa

Title fight : Masataka Taniguchi vs. Kai Ishizawa, 12 rounds, for the WBO strawweight title

: Masataka Taniguchi vs. Kai Ishizawa, 12 rounds, for the WBO strawweight title Yoshiki Takei vs. Shingo Kawamura, 10 rounds, junior featherweights

Jin Sasaki vs. Marcus Smith, 8 rounds, welterweights

Keisuke Matsumoto vs. Morihisa Iju, 8 rounds, featherweights

Tairan Yokote vs. Tomoki Kawasaki, 6 rounds, flyweights

Azusa Takeda vs. Motosuke Kimura, 6 rounds, junior featherweights

Dan D Dillinger vs. Shuhei Uemura, 4 rounds, super middleweights

Taniguchi vs. Ishizawa odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Taniguchi: -225

Ishizawa: +185

