NASCAR schedule for the 2022 Geico 500

NASCAR heads to Alabama for this weekend’s events for the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series. Talladega Superspeedway hosts this weekend’s races with the Xfinity Series’ Ag-Pro 300 and the Cup Series’ Geico 500. The action gets started on Friday, April 22nd at 5:30 p.m. ET with qualifying for the Ag-Pro 300 and it will air on FS1.

The Geico 500 will take place on Sunday, April 24th at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. Brad Keselowski won the 2021 race marking his fourth win at the event. He is tied for the most wins for this race in history. He has +1400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to get his fifth career win at the event.

Ryan Blaney has the best odds to win the 2022 Geico 500 installed at +1000. He is followed by Joey Logano (+1200), Denny Hamlin (+1400), Chase Elliott (+1400) and Bubba Wallace (+1400) who round out the drivers with the five best odds to take the checkered flag.

Here is the schedule for the Xfinity Series and Cup Series events for this upcoming weekend. All times below are ET.

Friday, April 22

5:30 p.m. — Ag-Pro 300, Xfinity Series Qualifying — FS1

Saturday, April 23

11:00 a.m. — Geico 500, Cup Series Qualifying— FS1

4:00 p.m. — Ag-Pro 300, Xfinity Series — FOX

Sunday, April 24

3:00 p.m. — Geico 500, Cup Series on FOX