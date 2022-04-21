Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Zurich Classic

The PGA Tour is in Louisiana this week for the 2022 Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana. The second round takes place on Friday, April 22nd and the tournament will wrap up on Sunday, April 24th. This event is unique on the PGA Tour in that it involves teams of two playing best ball and alternate shot across four days.
Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:20 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the 2022 Zurich Classic on Friday from 3:30 p.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of the 2022 Zurich Classic from 8:00 a.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 Zurich Classic on Friday. The three featured groups on Friday are the duos of Collin Morikawa/Viktor Hovland and Cam Smith/Marc Leishman in the first, Sergio Garcia/Tommy Fleetwood and Danny Willett/Tyrrell Hatton for the second and Shane Lowry/Ian Poulter and Max Homa/Talor Gooch in the third.
That first group tees off at 1:08 p.m. ET, the second at 1:19 p.m. ET and the last group at 1:30 p.m. ET. All three of the featured groups for Round 2 will be starting the round on Tee #1.
2022 Zurich Classic, Round 2 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Team 1
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team 2
|Player 1
|Player 2
|9:20 AM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|Sepp Straka
|Greyson Sigg
|Team 2
|Adam Long
|Bo Hoag
|9:20 AM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|Matt Wallace
|Sam Horsfield
|Team 2
|Alex Noren
|Henrik Norlander
|9:31 AM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|Chesson Hadley
|Jonathan Byrd
|Team 2
|Brice Garnett
|Scott Stallings
|9:31 AM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|Jason Day
|Jason Scrivener
|Team 2
|Joel Dahmen
|Stephan Jaeger
|9:42 AM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|Charl Schwartzel
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Team 2
|Emiliano Grillo
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|9:42 AM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|Brian Stuard
|Russell Knox
|Team 2
|Keegan Bradley
|Brendan Steele
|9:53 AM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|Patrick Cantlay
|Xander Schauffele
|Team 2
|Scottie Scheffler
|Ryan Palmer
|9:53 AM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|Jim Herman
|Vaughn Taylor
|Team 2
|Lucas Herbert
|Arjun Atwal
|10:04 AM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|Sam Burns
|Billy Horschel
|Team 2
|Bubba Watson
|Harold Varner III
|10:04 AM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|J.T. Poston
|Patton Kizzire
|Team 2
|Seamus Power
|Graeme McDowell
|10:15 AM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|Joaquin Niemann
|Mito Pereira
|Team 2
|Justin Rose
|Henrik Stenson
|10:15 AM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|Sungjae Im
|Byeong Hun An
|Team 2
|Brendon Todd
|Chris Kirk
|10:26 AM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|James Hahn
|Kevin Chappell
|Team 2
|Kyle Stanley
|Camilo Villegas
|10:26 AM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|Tyler Duncan
|Adam Schenk
|Team 2
|Ryan Brehm
|Mark Hubbard
|10:37 AM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|Doug Ghim
|Matthias Schwab
|Team 2
|Harry Higgs
|Austin Smotherman
|10:37 AM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|Cameron Tringale
|Wyndham Clark
|Team 2
|Maverick McNealy
|Joseph Bramlett
|10:48 AM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|Lee Hodges
|Vince Whaley
|Team 2
|Alex Smalley
|Hayden Buckley
|10:48 AM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|Scott Gutschewski
|D.A. Points
|Team 2
|Patrick Rodgers
|Brandon Wu
|10:59 AM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|Seth Reeves
|Jared Wolfe
|Team 2
|Curtis Thompson
|Nick Hardy
|10:59 AM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|Kurt Kitayama
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Team 2
|Max McGreevy
|Andrew Novak
|1:35 PM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|Tom Hoge
|Paul Barjon
|Team 2
|Martin Laird
|Robert MacIntyre
|1:35 PM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|Chad Ramey
|Joshua Creel
|Team 2
|Martin Trainer
|Jim Knous
|1:46 PM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|Bo Van Pelt
|Ben Martin
|Team 2
|Austin Cook
|Jason Dufner
|1:46 PM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|Aaron Rai
|David Lipsky
|Team 2
|Trey Mullinax
|Wesley Bryan
|1:57 PM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|Danny Lee
|Sangmoon Bae
|Team 2
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Michael Kim
|1:57 PM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|Bill Haas
|Jay Haas
|Team 2
|Nick Watney
|Charley Hoffman
|2:08 PM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|Kevin Kisner
|Scott Brown
|Team 2
|Keith Mitchell
|Brandt Snedeker
|2:08 PM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|Cameron Smith
|Marc Leishman
|Team 2
|Viktor Hovland
|Collin Morikawa
|2:19 PM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|Lucas Glover
|Chez Reavie
|Team 2
|Garrick Higgo
|Branden Grace
|2:19 PM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Danny Willett
|Team 2
|Sergio Garcia
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2:30 PM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|Sung Kang
|John Huh
|Team 2
|Robert Streb
|Troy Merritt
|2:30 PM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|Shane Lowry
|Ian Poulter
|Team 2
|Talor Gooch
|Max Homa
|2:41 PM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|Tommy Gainey
|Robert Garrigus
|Team 2
|Scott Piercy
|Sean O'Hair
|2:41 PM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|Richy Werenski
|Peter Uihlein
|Team 2
|Kevin Tway
|Kelly Kraft
|2:52 PM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|Denny McCarthy
|Ben Kohles
|Team 2
|Hank Lebioda
|Chase Seiffert
|2:52 PM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|Brandon Hagy
|Cameron Percy
|Team 2
|Doc Redman
|Sam Ryder
|3:03 PM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|Matthew NeSmith
|Taylor Moore
|Team 2
|Adam Hadwin
|Adam Svensson
|3:03 PM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|Sahith Theegala
|Beau Hossler
|Team 2
|Will Zalatoris
|Davis Riley
|3:14 PM
|Tee #10
|Team 1
|Dawie van der Walt
|Brett Drewitt
|Team 2
|Michael Gligic
|Ryan Armour
|3:14 PM
|Tee #1
|Team 1
|Callum Tarren
|David Skinns
|Team 2
|Justin Lower
|Dylan Wu