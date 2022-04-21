 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Zurich Classic

Round 2 of the 2022 Zurich Classic tees off at 9:20 a.m. ET on Friday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, LA. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By TeddyRicketson
Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot on the 18th hole during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is in Louisiana this week for the 2022 Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana. The second round takes place on Friday, April 22nd and the tournament will wrap up on Sunday, April 24th. This event is unique on the PGA Tour in that it involves teams of two playing best ball and alternate shot across four days.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:20 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the 2022 Zurich Classic on Friday from 3:30 p.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of the 2022 Zurich Classic from 8:00 a.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 Zurich Classic on Friday. The three featured groups on Friday are the duos of Collin Morikawa/Viktor Hovland and Cam Smith/Marc Leishman in the first, Sergio Garcia/Tommy Fleetwood and Danny Willett/Tyrrell Hatton for the second and Shane Lowry/Ian Poulter and Max Homa/Talor Gooch in the third.

That first group tees off at 1:08 p.m. ET, the second at 1:19 p.m. ET and the last group at 1:30 p.m. ET. All three of the featured groups for Round 2 will be starting the round on Tee #1.

2022 Zurich Classic, Round 2 tee times

Time (ET) Tee Team 1 Player 1 Player 2 Team 2 Player 1 Player 2
9:20 AM Tee #10 Team 1 Sepp Straka Greyson Sigg Team 2 Adam Long Bo Hoag
9:20 AM Tee #1 Team 1 Matt Wallace Sam Horsfield Team 2 Alex Noren Henrik Norlander
9:31 AM Tee #10 Team 1 Chesson Hadley Jonathan Byrd Team 2 Brice Garnett Scott Stallings
9:31 AM Tee #1 Team 1 Jason Day Jason Scrivener Team 2 Joel Dahmen Stephan Jaeger
9:42 AM Tee #10 Team 1 Charl Schwartzel Christiaan Bezuidenhout Team 2 Emiliano Grillo Rafa Cabrera Bello
9:42 AM Tee #1 Team 1 Brian Stuard Russell Knox Team 2 Keegan Bradley Brendan Steele
9:53 AM Tee #10 Team 1 Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele Team 2 Scottie Scheffler Ryan Palmer
9:53 AM Tee #1 Team 1 Jim Herman Vaughn Taylor Team 2 Lucas Herbert Arjun Atwal
10:04 AM Tee #10 Team 1 Sam Burns Billy Horschel Team 2 Bubba Watson Harold Varner III
10:04 AM Tee #1 Team 1 J.T. Poston Patton Kizzire Team 2 Seamus Power Graeme McDowell
10:15 AM Tee #10 Team 1 Joaquin Niemann Mito Pereira Team 2 Justin Rose Henrik Stenson
10:15 AM Tee #1 Team 1 Sungjae Im Byeong Hun An Team 2 Brendon Todd Chris Kirk
10:26 AM Tee #10 Team 1 James Hahn Kevin Chappell Team 2 Kyle Stanley Camilo Villegas
10:26 AM Tee #1 Team 1 Tyler Duncan Adam Schenk Team 2 Ryan Brehm Mark Hubbard
10:37 AM Tee #10 Team 1 Doug Ghim Matthias Schwab Team 2 Harry Higgs Austin Smotherman
10:37 AM Tee #1 Team 1 Cameron Tringale Wyndham Clark Team 2 Maverick McNealy Joseph Bramlett
10:48 AM Tee #10 Team 1 Lee Hodges Vince Whaley Team 2 Alex Smalley Hayden Buckley
10:48 AM Tee #1 Team 1 Scott Gutschewski D.A. Points Team 2 Patrick Rodgers Brandon Wu
10:59 AM Tee #10 Team 1 Seth Reeves Jared Wolfe Team 2 Curtis Thompson Nick Hardy
10:59 AM Tee #1 Team 1 Kurt Kitayama Kiradech Aphibarnrat Team 2 Max McGreevy Andrew Novak
1:35 PM Tee #10 Team 1 Tom Hoge Paul Barjon Team 2 Martin Laird Robert MacIntyre
1:35 PM Tee #1 Team 1 Chad Ramey Joshua Creel Team 2 Martin Trainer Jim Knous
1:46 PM Tee #10 Team 1 Bo Van Pelt Ben Martin Team 2 Austin Cook Jason Dufner
1:46 PM Tee #1 Team 1 Aaron Rai David Lipsky Team 2 Trey Mullinax Wesley Bryan
1:57 PM Tee #10 Team 1 Danny Lee Sangmoon Bae Team 2 Seung-Yul Noh Michael Kim
1:57 PM Tee #1 Team 1 Bill Haas Jay Haas Team 2 Nick Watney Charley Hoffman
2:08 PM Tee #10 Team 1 Kevin Kisner Scott Brown Team 2 Keith Mitchell Brandt Snedeker
2:08 PM Tee #1 Team 1 Cameron Smith Marc Leishman Team 2 Viktor Hovland Collin Morikawa
2:19 PM Tee #10 Team 1 Lucas Glover Chez Reavie Team 2 Garrick Higgo Branden Grace
2:19 PM Tee #1 Team 1 Tyrrell Hatton Danny Willett Team 2 Sergio Garcia Tommy Fleetwood
2:30 PM Tee #10 Team 1 Sung Kang John Huh Team 2 Robert Streb Troy Merritt
2:30 PM Tee #1 Team 1 Shane Lowry Ian Poulter Team 2 Talor Gooch Max Homa
2:41 PM Tee #10 Team 1 Tommy Gainey Robert Garrigus Team 2 Scott Piercy Sean O'Hair
2:41 PM Tee #1 Team 1 Richy Werenski Peter Uihlein Team 2 Kevin Tway Kelly Kraft
2:52 PM Tee #10 Team 1 Denny McCarthy Ben Kohles Team 2 Hank Lebioda Chase Seiffert
2:52 PM Tee #1 Team 1 Brandon Hagy Cameron Percy Team 2 Doc Redman Sam Ryder
3:03 PM Tee #10 Team 1 Matthew NeSmith Taylor Moore Team 2 Adam Hadwin Adam Svensson
3:03 PM Tee #1 Team 1 Sahith Theegala Beau Hossler Team 2 Will Zalatoris Davis Riley
3:14 PM Tee #10 Team 1 Dawie van der Walt Brett Drewitt Team 2 Michael Gligic Ryan Armour
3:14 PM Tee #1 Team 1 Callum Tarren David Skinns Team 2 Justin Lower Dylan Wu

