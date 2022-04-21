Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Zurich Classic

The PGA Tour is in Louisiana this week for the 2022 Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana. The second round takes place on Friday, April 22nd and the tournament will wrap up on Sunday, April 24th. This event is unique on the PGA Tour in that it involves teams of two playing best ball and alternate shot across four days.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:20 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the 2022 Zurich Classic on Friday from 3:30 p.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of the 2022 Zurich Classic from 8:00 a.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 Zurich Classic on Friday. The three featured groups on Friday are the duos of Collin Morikawa/Viktor Hovland and Cam Smith/Marc Leishman in the first, Sergio Garcia/Tommy Fleetwood and Danny Willett/Tyrrell Hatton for the second and Shane Lowry/Ian Poulter and Max Homa/Talor Gooch in the third.

That first group tees off at 1:08 p.m. ET, the second at 1:19 p.m. ET and the last group at 1:30 p.m. ET. All three of the featured groups for Round 2 will be starting the round on Tee #1.