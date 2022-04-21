Breaking down the weather forecast for Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR will be in Lincoln, Alabama from Talladega Superspeedway with a full weekend of events from Friday, April 22nd through Sunday, April 24th, finishing off with the Cup Series Geico 500 race at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Weather does not seem to be much of an issue with sunny conditions expected for race weekend. Ty Gibbs sits at the favorite to win the AG-Pro 300 Xfinity Series race with odds installed at +700 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Ryan Blaney is favored to win the GEICO 500 Cup Series event at +1000.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Talladega Superspeedway this weekend in Lincoln, Alabama, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, April 22

Hi 83°, Low 58°: Sunny to partly cloudy, 2% chance of rain

4 p.m. ET, ARCA Menards Series Practice

5:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

Saturday, April 23

Hi 83°, Low 63°: Mostly sunny, 5% chance of rain

11 a.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

1 p.m. ET, ARCA Menards Series General Tire 250

4 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 (113 laps, 300 miles)

Sunday, April 24

Hi 84°, Low 63°: Sunshine and a few clouds, 9% chance of rain

3 p.m. ET, Cup Series GEICO 500 (188 laps, 500 miles)