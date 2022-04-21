How to watch Thursday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

The 2022 NBA playoffs continue Thursday with three games on tap across TNT and NBATV.

The action starts with the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. The Grizzlies evened the series at 1-1 with a dominant showing in Game 2, but the Timberwolves are now at home for Games 3 and 4. Immediately following that matchup, the Golden State Warriors try to go up 3-0 on the Denver Nuggets. That game is set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have been sent to NBATV, but this could be a strong matchup with Luka Doncic potentially coming back. The Mavericks have held their own without Doncic, leveling the series in Game 2. The Jazz have struggled in the playoffs with this unit and another disappointment here would likely mean changes to the roster in the offseason.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.