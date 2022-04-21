How to watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves via live online stream

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Target Center in Minneapolis.

If you aren't around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don't have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Grizzlies will look to take the series lead after making up for a Game 1 loss as they split the first two contests in Memphis. Ja Morant came one rebound away from a triple-double as he finished with 23 points, 10 assists and 9 boards. Big man Steven Adams was taken out of Game 2 early and never saw the floor again with only 3 minutes of action, so it will remain to be seen how he is utilized on Thursday night.

The Timberwolves have the advantage of playing the next two matchups at home after stealing a game in Memphis, though they are still fairly significant underdogs to win the series according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Minnesota shot just 28.9 percent from the three-point line and turned the ball over 20 times in a blowout loss in Game 2, so the T-Wolves should come out fired up in front of the home crowd.