How to watch Mavericks vs. Jazz via live online stream

NBATV will host Thursday’s matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Mavericks vs. Jazz

Date: Thursday, April 21

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBATV

Live stream: nbatv.com

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Mavericks split two home games courtesy of Jalen Brunson going for 41 points in a 110-104 Game 2 victory. Dallas knocked down 22 3-pointers and hit 46.8 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc in the win. The Mavs played the first two games of the series without their star Luka Doncic due to a left calf strain, and we’ll see if he will be available on Thursday night. He’s officially listed as questionable.

The Jazz failed to take advantage of a golden opportunity without the opponent’s star player, though they still remain healthy favorites to win the series according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Utah’s defense forced just 3 turnovers and struggled to cover the three-point line. Mike Conley missed all 7 field goal attempts, and Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points but shot just 13-of-30 from the floor in the Game 2 loss.