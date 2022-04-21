How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets via live online stream

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Ball Arena in Denver.

Warriors vs. Nuggets

Date: Thursday, April 21

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren't around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don't have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Warriors will look to take a 3-0 lead when the series heads to Denver Thursday night. Golden State ran away with the first two games of the series and is a slight favorite in Game 3. The Warriors shot the ball well from the floor on Monday night, and Stephen Curry went off for 34 points in 23 minutes off the bench. We’ll see if he continues to come off the bench as he recovers from a foot injury.

The Nuggets turned the ball over 18 times in Game 2 and forced just 9 turnovers defensively. Denver’s top scorer was Nikola Jokic, who scored a team-high 26 points and 11 rebounds. He could need to carry the Nuggets to get back into the series but will need plenty of help from his teammates. Denver’s supporting cast has struggled to convert opportunities, leaving too much work for Jokic against a tough Warriors defense.