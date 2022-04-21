Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves on Thursday

The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of their first round matchup. The series is tied up at 1-1 after the Grizzlies dominated in Game 2, coming out on top 124-96. Game 3 will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Target Center.

The Grizzlies are favored by 1.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -125 on the moneyline. The T-Wolves are at +105, with the point total set at 236.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -1.5

Memphis bounced back from a subpar performance in Game 1 as it completely owned the court in Game 2, killing Minnesota’s momentum in the process. With some adjustments, the Grizzlies rendered the T-Wolves’ gameplan useless as coach Taylor Jenkins sat Steven Adams, opting for Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman at center instead. Memphis was able to see the game through as Karl-Anthony Towns was held to just 15 points and found himself in foul trouble early on.

Ja Morant only scored 23 points, but was one rebound away from a triple-double as he logged 10 assists and nine boards. It goes to show how deep this Memphis team is, racking up 124 points with seven players scoring in the double digits. The Wolves will have some work to do tonight as they try to find a way to make KAT effective again, or at least get another performance out of Anthony Edwards like Game 1 when he went off for 36 points.

Don’t count on Game 3 to be another 28-point blowout, but the Grizz won’t take their foot off the gas as they look for a critical win on the road. Even though the home side may be able to keep the score closer, I think the Grizzlies pull off a win by more than a bucket.

Over/Under: Over 236

While playoff games generally tend to turn out lower score due to slower pace and more refine defensive play, that’s not exactly the case in this series. The Wolves were the fastest team as far as pace during the regular season, with the Grizzlies coming in at fourth. Game 1 went over the total, while of course Game 2 ended up under by 20 points. Minnesota, however, should put up a better offensive fight playing in front of its home crowd as it look for a bounceback win, so I’m expecting this game to hit over the total without much trouble.

