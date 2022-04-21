NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, April 21

There are three playoff games on Thursday’s NBA slate, with all the action coming from the Western conference. While stars like Ja Morant and Nikola Jokic will feature in plenty of lineups, it’ll be the value plays which ultimately make the difference in DFS contests. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,700

Clarke had a major outing in Game 1 but saw his minutes drop a bit in Game 2. The Grizzlies cannot use Steven Adams for long stretches due to matchup problems, so Clarke is bound to get more run in Game 3. He’s averaging 13.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in this series so far, so he’s worth a flier at this price point and could see more time if Memphis’ other big men get in foul trouble.

Royce O’Neale, Utah Jazz, $4,000

O’Neale is coming off a strong Game 2 showing where he had 12 points and nine rebounds. Expect the small forward to continue his hot play at home, even though his Utah spilts aren’t as good as his road production. With the Jazz badly needing this game, the team will look for supporting players to step up. O’Neale should continue to deliver in key moments in Game 3.

Otto Porter Jr., Golden State Warriors, $4,400

Porter Jr. has had two poor showings in this series, but he is consistently getting minutes in Golden State’s otherwise fluid rotation. The forward has struggled against the Nuggets this season and likely won’t light up the scoreboard. However, he’s still good for a production floor of around 15.0 fantasy points and seems due for a bigger outing here.