Best lineup strategy for Warriors vs. Nuggets NBA Showdown

The Golden State Warriors will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their first round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets when the two teams meet at Ball Arena for Game 3. The Nuggets hope to climb back into the matchup with a win at home.

There are plenty of great DFS options in this contest at every price point. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Nikola Jokic ($19,800) - Even though these games haven’t been close, Jokic continues to deliver exceptional fantasy numbers. He’s topped 50.0 fantasy points in both games and while that’s below his usual output, it’s still good for a Captain’s spot in a Showdown contest.

Jordan Poole ($15,000) - After three straight 35+ fantasy point outings, Poole exploded for 54.8 fantasy points in Game 2. The Warriors guard is playing with insane confidence and now has the green light from head coach Steve Kerr to let shots fly. He’s a nice Captain’s play at a sligthly lower price point.

FLEX Plays

Otto Porter Jr. ($5,000) - Porter Jr. seems due for a big game but he’s a consistent 15-point fantasy producer with some upside as a shooter. If the Warriors start pulling away, the forward could get more minutes in this contest. The price point isn’t tremendous, but it still offers enough value for a player with a solid production floor.

Monte Morris ($5,400) - Morris has been one of Denver’s most consistent secondary options and needs a big game here. He got more confidence in Game 2 but still struggled overall. The Nuggets need the point guard to be more assertive and he should have a better game at home.

Fades

Will Barton ($7,600) - Barton had an excellent showing in Game 1 and followed it up with a double-double in Game 2 but this price point seems a bit high for a player who is inconsistent. Look for other value options on the Nuggets ahead of Barton, who is due for a dip in production.

Aaron Gordon ($7,200) - Gordon has been the most disappointing supporting cast member in Denver. He’s averaging 7.5 points per game and has been passive through two contests. Although Gordon has performed better at home this season, it’s hard to see him drastically improving his numbers against Golden State’s defense. Fade him at this price point.

The Outcome

The Nuggets have their backs against the wall and should get a big game from Jokic. However, the Warriors simply have too much firepower and experience to be fazed by Denver in Game 3. Golden State takes a commanding edge in this series with a close win on the road.

Final score: Warriors 111, Nuggets 105