Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Thursday, April 21

10 games will highlight the Thursday MLB slate and that gives you a chance to score big with your lineups in DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Thursday, April 21.

Mets vs. Giants, 1:10 p.m. ET

DH Francisco Lindor ($5,700)

1B Pete Alonso ($5,400)

OF Brandon Nimmo ($3,900)

New York will conclude its midweek series against San Francisco this afternoon and its batters will get a crack at Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani has picked up wins through his first two starts this season but has also yielded 13 hits, leaving the door open for the Mets to do some damage.

Lindor had a miserable 0-5 performance at the plate yesterday and he’s due for a bounce back game in a big way. He’s been a reliable DFS add with an average of 10.9 fantasy points per game. Pete Alonso went 3-4 with a run in yesterday’s loss and is always a threat to sent one over the Citi Field fence while Brandon Nimmo has creeped in as a solid value add. He’s averaging 9.9 fantasy points and batting .357 this season.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks, 4:05 p.m. ET

OF Juan Soto ($5,800)

OF Nelson Cruz ($4,400)

3B Maikel Franco ($2,800)

Washington will close out their midweek series against Arizona at Nationals Park this afternoon.

Zach Davies is stepping on the mound for the D-Backs and considering his struggles in his last start against the Mets last Friday, there’s an opportunity for the Nats’ lineup to have a big day. Soto had a nice two hit, one run outing on Wednesday and while he’s been struggling at the plate, Cruz is always a threat to go yard at random moments. And then there’s the nice value play in Franco, who has four hits in eight career at bats against Davies. There’s a lot of potential value for this stack and they should definitely be considered.

Marlins vs. Cardinals, 6:40 p.m. ET

SP Pablo Lopez ($9,400)

2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($5,100)

OF Jesus Sanchez ($3,300)

Miami will look to avoid a three-game sweep when hosting the Cardinals at Marlins Park this evening.

On the mound for the fish will be Lopez, who hasn’t made too many mistakes so far this season. Through two starts, he has given up just seven hits, three walks, and one earned run, averaging 17.6 fantasy points in his outings. He’s bound to up his strikeouts tonight and will be a must-have in your lineup. At the plate, Chisholm Jr. and Sanchez are the only Marlins batters that are averaging just north of 10 fantasy points per outing in DFS and come in at a relatively cheap price.