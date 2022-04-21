Best MLB bets to consider for Thursday, April 21

We have a 10-game slate in the majors on Thursday, with the first game beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

On Wednesday, we saw the Guardians sweep a doubleheader over the White Sox, the San Diego Padres complete a three-game sweep over the Cincinnati Reds, and Shohei Ohtani not allowing a run, while striking out 12 in six innings against the Houston Astros.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, April 21

Oakland Athletics-Baltimore Orioles under 7 runs (-105)

Offense has been at a premium in this four-game series between the Athletics and Orioles, which will likely continue in today’s series finale. In the first three games of this series, the total runs scored were six, three, and one. Neither team has a spectacular offense, with the A’s hitting .219 and Orioles hitting .206 this season.

Oakland will be sending Paul Blackburn to the mound, who has pitched well this season with an ERA of 1.80 in two starts. The 28-year-old has only allowed two earned runs in 10 innings pitched. Meanwhile, Baltimore will give the ball to Taylor Wells, who has an ERA of 6.35 in two starts. Oakland should score some runs off of Wells, while Blackburn shuts down the league’s worst scoring offense (2.00 runs per game).

The Mariners will be trying to pull off the three-game sweep against the Rangers tonight to wrap up the slate. Seattle has outscored Texas 10-4 and will be looking to damage against Taylor Hearn. The southpaw has been okay through two starts with an ERA of 4.70. However, he’s allowed 14 hits in 7.2 innings pitched, which is not ideal.

Hearn hasn’t gone past the fifth inning in either start, which means their bullpen may have to carry the bulk of the work. The Rangers have the worst bullpen in the majors with an ERA of 5.43. On the other end, Seattle will look for southpaw Marco Gonzales to build off his last start against Houston. The veteran pitcher allowed four hits, one earned run and recorded six strikeouts in 7.0 IP.

Cesar Hernandez over 1.5 total bases (+125)

If you are looking for a plus-money prop bet, look no further than Hernandez’s total bases prop. The veteran infielder is only hitting .246 with two RBI this season, but in his last three games he has three extra base hits. Hernandez has gone over 1.5 total bases in six out of his last 10 games and he’s hitting .300 against Arizona starter Zach Davies in 10 career at-bats.

