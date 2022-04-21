Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Thursday, April 21

There’s plenty of action in the MLB today, and that means there’s plenty of prop bets you can score big on courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let’s take a look at a few that we’re big on this evening.

MLB player prop bets for Thursday, April 21

Paul Blackburn, Over 3.5 strikeouts (+100)

The Oakland Athletics will host the Baltimore Orioles for an afternoon showdown today and will have Paul Blackburn on the mound as the starter. Blackburn has 10 strikeouts through two starts this season and will face an O’s team that has the fourth-most punchouts this season at 125. He should be able to set down four Baltimore batters with ease this afternoon, so take the over.

Seiya Suzuki, Over 1.5 total bases (+135)

The Chicago Cubs will welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates to Wrigley Field for an NL Central showdown this evening and that presents another opportunity for rookie Seiya Suzuki to do some damage. He’s reached base in every outing this year and he should accumulate as least two total bases tonight. Hammer the over.

J.P. Crawford, Over 0.5 home runs (+1000)

The Seattle Mariners are hosting the Texas Rangers in an AL West showdown this evening and there’s one particular matchup to keep your eye on. Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford has done well for himself against Rangers starter Taylor Hearn, owning seven hits in 12 career at bats against the lefty. Not only will he get another base hits, we’ll up the ante and predict that he’ll take Hearn deep for his first homer of the season.

