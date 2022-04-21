MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Thursday, April 21

10 games are on tap for today’s MLB schedule and that means there’s plenty of options at your disposal to form the perfect lineup for DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Here’s some of the players that we think you should consider for today’s schedule:

Top Pitchers

Dylan Cease, White Sox vs. Guardians ($10,100) — The top starting pitcher for today’s slate is Cease, who has already picked up two wins on the mound this season. Through just 10.2 innings pitched, he has already struck out 16 batters while yielding just two earned runs. You’ll pay a hefty price for him to anchor your lineup but it will be worth it.

Pablo Lopez, Marlins vs. Cardinals ($9,400) — Lopez will make his third start of the season when facing the Cardinals tonight and has been a solid hand for the Marlins so far. While he doesn’t have that many strikeouts, he doesn’t make many mistakes and that’s evidenced by him yielding just three walks and one earned run through 10.1 innings. He’s facing a St. Louis team that’s in the bottom third of the league in total hits so he stands to have another solid outing.

Top Hitters

Jose Ramirez, Guardians vs. White Sox ($5,500) — Even with the aforementioned Cease on the mound for the White Sox this afternoon, Ramirez will find a way to make an individual way to make an impact on the game. He has 20 RBI heading into this matchup and his prowess at the plate is netting DFS users 14.6 fantasy points a game. There’s even some value for him at $5,500, so consider placing the third baseman into your lineup.

Seiya Suzuki, Cubs vs. Pirates ($5,500) — Suzuki has managed to get on base in every game he’s appeared in this season and has been a solid fantasy asset by averaging 12.2 fantasy points a game. The rookie is still batting above .400 and will be a threat to do damage against Pittsburgh this evening. Start him.

Value Pitcher

Josh Rogers, Nationals vs. Diamondbacks ($7,300) — Rogers is stepping on the mound for Washington in its series finale against Arizona this afternoon and has the opportunity to put together a solid performance. The D-Backs have an MLB-worst .168 batting average and outside of their 11-run outburst last night, they’ve been hapless at the plate so far this year. If Rogers gets into a rhythm, it could be a big day for him.

Value Hitter

Anthony Rizzo, Yankees vs. Tigers ($4,300) — Rizzo powered the Yanks past the Tigers last night, going 2-4 with a solo jack and another RBI to boot. He’s batting for power and he has four homers to show for it through the first two weeks of the season. Averaging 10.6 fantasy points per game, he’s a great value add for your lineup.