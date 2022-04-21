Moneyline pick, best player prop for Giants vs. Mets on Thursday

The San Francisco Giants and New York Mets will wrap up their four-game set today at 1:10 p.m. ET. The Giants will have Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, while the Mets will give the ball to Carlos Carrasco. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Giants vs. Mets, 1:10 p.m. ET

Run line: SF +1.5 (-180), NYM -1.5 (+155)

Total: 8

Moneyline odds: SF +155, NYM -135

ML pick: Mets -135

The Mets are looking to get back into the win column after having their three-game winning streak snapped in a 5-2 defeat by the San Francisco on Wednesday night. New York has the advantage on the mound with Carrasco, who owns an ERA of 0.84 in two starts this season. Even though the 35-year-old hasn’t picked up a win yet, he has only gave up one earned run and posted 13 strikeouts in 10.1 innings pitched.

DeSclafani walks into today’s matinee game against New York with an ERA of 4.32 in his first two outings. The 32-year-old starter pitched well in his last start against Cleveland, allowing five hits, two earned runs, and posted four strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched. San Francisco’s offense is only hitting .220 in his last 10 games, which is not great when facing a pitcher like Carrasco.

Carlos Carrasco over 5.5 strikeouts (-110)

The veteran starting pitcher has a favorable matchup against a Giants offense that is only averaging 9.50 strikeouts per game (ranked 26th in the NBA). Carrasco has gone over 5.5 strikeouts once this season, which happened last weekend against Arizona. But in his first start against Washington, he recorded five strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. It is not a hard number for him to get over in five innings of work.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.