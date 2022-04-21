Bruins vs. Penguins: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch via live stream, picks & predictions

ESPN+ will have a live stream of Thursday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET. The local Bruins broadcast will be on NESN and the local Penguins is on ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh. Canada will also broadcast a feed of the game on Sportsnet and TVA Sports (French broadcast).

Boston (47-24-5) has clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs and has won two straight including a 3-2 overtime win on the road against St. Louis to snap the Blues’ nine-game win streak. The Bruins can still improve their playoff standings. They trail the Tampa Bay Lightning by one point for third in the Atlantic Division. Boston center David Pastrnak remains out with an undisclosed injury. Despite that hole in the lineup, the Bruins are finding ways to win and getting very good goaltending from backup Jeremy Swayman, who has filled in admirably for the injured Linus Ullmark.

Pittsburgh (43-23-11) is also in the playoffs, but the Penguins are just 3-6-1 in their past ten. The Penguins are holding on to third place in the Metropolitan Division by one point over the surging Washington Capitals. Pittsburgh has struggled on both ends of the ice at times. Future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby (29 G, 51 A) is still a threat with the puck on his stick and Jake Guentzel (37 G, 41 A) is having a career-best year. Veteran winger Evgeni Malkin will miss the game as he is serving a four-game suspension for an illegal cross-check.

Bruins vs. Penguins

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Moneyline odds: Bruins (+105), Penguins (-125)

Game odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, picks & predictions

Puck line: Penguins -1.5 (+190), Bruins +1.5 (-235)

Total: Over 6 (-105), Under 6 (-115)

Best bet: Penguins -125

It’s fair to be concerned about Pittsburgh right now. The Penguins look old and a little tired, but they are a well-tested veteran group that can still flip the switch at the right time. They don’t want to move out of their playoff spot and will work hard defensively to slow down the Bruins. Crosby, Guentzel and Kris Letang will generate enough offense on Swayman to pull out a win and get two points.

