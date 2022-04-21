Pick on the Total for Diamondbacks-Nationals on Thursday

The 2022 season has been a tough one for the Arizona Diamondbacks at the plate, hitting a league low .168 as a collective, but they are hoping Wednesday’s 11 run outburst is what was needed to get things up and running as they cap off their series with the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals (-130, 9)

While the Nationals deficiencies at the plate are not as big as Arizona’s, it’s been a tough start for them as well with their seven home runs being the fewest in the National League and have scored four runs of fewer in 11 of their 14 games this season.

The National will look to starter Josh Rogers to keep the Diamondbacks offensive slump going, who seems to have found a hone in Washington DC with a 3.38 ERA in eight starts with opponents hitting .237 off of him.

The Nationals will look to get to Zach Davies, who in 63.1 innings and 14 starts on the road last season, allowed just four home runs with a 4.83 ERA.

The Diamondbacks have allowed three runs or fewer in four of their last seven games and things set up for another offensive struggle for both teams on Thursday.

The Play: Diamondbacks vs Nationals Under 9

