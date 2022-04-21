Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren declares for 2022 NBA Draft

To the surprise of no one, Gonzaga freshman center Chet Holmgren officially declared for the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday afternoon. Holmgren is being projected as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the class.

The seven-footer out of Minneapolis was the top high school recruit in the 2021 class according to both Rivals and 247, settling on Gonzaga over a variety of offers from top programs around the nation.

He lived up to the hype upon his arrival to Spokane, WA, by averaging 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game and helping the No. 1 Bulldogs reach the Sweet Sixteen. His efforts earned him numerous honors, including West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year, West Coast Conference Newcomer of the Year, and consensus Second Team All-American.

As mentioned before, the lanky center is being tabbed as the potential top pick along with the likes of Auburn forward Jabari Smith and Duke forward Paolo Banchero. We could get an idea of where he’ll land during the NBA Draft lottery ceremony on May 17.