 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert leaves early Thursday due to minor groin strain (UPDATE)

Something didn’t look right with Robert as he ran out a ground ball in the eighth inning.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Seattle Mariners v Chicago White Sox Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images

4:41 p.m. ET update: White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Robert has a minor groin strain and that a trip to the injured list is a possibility.

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert was able to snap out of his slump with a couple of hits Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians. But his afternoon ended early as he was taken out of the game in the eighth inning due to an apparent injury.

Robert opened the top of the eighth inning by hitting a grounder to shortstop. He busted out of the box quickly and then as the throw was made over to first, you could see Robert running with a slight hitch in his gait. Robert was replaced by Denny Mendick for the bottom of the eighth. There has been no official word on his status.

Robert entered Friday mired in an 0-for-20 stupor. After striking out in the first inning, he recorded hits — a double and a single — in his next two plate appearances.

The White Sox will fly to Minnesota today and open a three-game series against the Twins on Friday.

More From DraftKings Nation