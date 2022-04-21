White Sox outfielder Luis Robert leaves early Thursday due to minor groin strain (UPDATE)

4:41 p.m. ET update: White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Robert has a minor groin strain and that a trip to the injured list is a possibility.

Tony La Russa said postgame that Luis Robert suffered a “minor groin strain” and said the injured list is a possibility.



Also said that AJ Pollock should return tomorrow. — Henry Palattella (@HellaPalattella) April 21, 2022

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert was able to snap out of his slump with a couple of hits Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians. But his afternoon ended early as he was taken out of the game in the eighth inning due to an apparent injury.

Luis Robert leaves game after this play in the 8th inning. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/GWJz0IvPOw — Pinwheels and Ivy Podcast (@PinwheelsIvyPod) April 21, 2022

Robert opened the top of the eighth inning by hitting a grounder to shortstop. He busted out of the box quickly and then as the throw was made over to first, you could see Robert running with a slight hitch in his gait. Robert was replaced by Denny Mendick for the bottom of the eighth. There has been no official word on his status.

Robert entered Friday mired in an 0-for-20 stupor. After striking out in the first inning, he recorded hits — a double and a single — in his next two plate appearances.

The White Sox will fly to Minnesota today and open a three-game series against the Twins on Friday.