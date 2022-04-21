 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jalen Brunson available to return in Game 3 vs. Jazz after suffering back injury

The Mavericks guard has been a star so far for his team.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Three
Jalen Brunson of the Dallas Mavericks drives into Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz during the first half of Game Three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 21, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Update: Brunson is available to return, although it remains to be seen how much the Mavericks push him with a big advantage at the break.

The Dallas Mavericks could be without Jalen Brunson for the rest of Game 3 against the Utah Jazz after the guard suffered a back injury and left the game. Brunson has been a star with Luka Doncic, carrying the Mavericks to a Game 2 victory with a career-high 41 points.

Here’s video of the incident which sent Brunson to the locker room.

The guard has 15 points, one assist and one rebound on 6-9 shooting as Dallas holds a 17-point halftime lead over Utah. Brunson is a key piece of the Mavericks’ rotation and if he cannot continue, it’ll be interesting to see if Dallas can hold this lead.

Look for Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith and Trey Burke to take over in the backcourt if Brunson is limited or sits out the second half entirely. The Mavericks could take homecourt advantage back with a win in Game 3 Wednesday.

More From DraftKings Nation