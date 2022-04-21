Jalen Brunson available to return in Game 3 vs. Jazz after suffering back injury

Update: Brunson is available to return, although it remains to be seen how much the Mavericks push him with a big advantage at the break.

Jalen Brunson will be available to return to tonight’s Game 3 in Utah. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) April 22, 2022

The Dallas Mavericks could be without Jalen Brunson for the rest of Game 3 against the Utah Jazz after the guard suffered a back injury and left the game. Brunson has been a star with Luka Doncic, carrying the Mavericks to a Game 2 victory with a career-high 41 points.

Mavs lead the Jazz 68-51 at half — without Luka Doncic and with Jalen Brunson getting tossed in a washing machine.



Anyone who says they saw this coming is also a liar. — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) April 22, 2022

Here’s video of the incident which sent Brunson to the locker room.

Royce O’Neale couldn’t guard Jalen Brunson so he takes a cheap shot at him. Brunson to the locker room pic.twitter.com/zfNPS4eQ8G — Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) April 22, 2022

The guard has 15 points, one assist and one rebound on 6-9 shooting as Dallas holds a 17-point halftime lead over Utah. Brunson is a key piece of the Mavericks’ rotation and if he cannot continue, it’ll be interesting to see if Dallas can hold this lead.

Look for Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith and Trey Burke to take over in the backcourt if Brunson is limited or sits out the second half entirely. The Mavericks could take homecourt advantage back with a win in Game 3 Wednesday.