F1 practice live stream: How to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in Italy this weekend for the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is one of six races this year to host a sprint qualifying format. The first qualifying round will start on Friday at 11:00 a.m. The results of the Friday qualifying will determine the order for the sprint qualifying which will start on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. There will be two practice runs this weekend, one starting on Friday at 7:30 a.m and Saturday at 6:30 a.m.
Friday and Saturday’s practices will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Italian Grand Prix weekend.
Charles Leclerc comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +115, followed by Max Verstappen at +165. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +800. Leclerc is also the favorite to win the sprint qualifying at +100.
How to watch practice for the Rolex Gran Premio
Practice 1: Friday, April 22nd, 7:30 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Saturday, April 23, 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN
2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Driver
|Winner
|Charles Leclerc
|+105
|Max Verstappen
|+180
|Carlos Sainz
|+800
|Sergio Perez
|+1000
|Lewis Hamilton
|+1800
|George Russell
|+2500
|Lando Norris
|+8000
|Daniel Ricciardo
|+8000
|Fernando Alonso
|+13000
|Esteban Ocon
|+13000
|Pierre Gasly
|+15000
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+20000
|Kevin Magnussen
|+20000
|Valtteri Bottas
|+25000
|Zhou Guanyu
|+25000
|Mick Schumacher
|+25000
|Sebastian Vettel
|+50000
|Lance Stroll
|+50000
|Alex Albon
|+70000
|Nicholas Latifi
|+70000