F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Friday

F1 is back for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy. Qualifying is scheduled for Friday and we run through some key details.

By David Fucillo
F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula One is back at it after an off week last weekend. They head to Italy for the Rolex Emilia Romagna Grand Prix which airs on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Charles Leclerc who is off to a fantastic start this season is the current favorite to win the race, sitting at +105, odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This weekend's Grand Prix is one of six races in the 2022 season with a two-day qualifying format. The traditional, one-hour-long qualifier will be on Friday at 7:30 a.m. and will air on ESPN2. It will be split into three sessions to determine the grid for the sprint qualifier on Saturday.

The first session features all drivers racing for 18 minutes for the fastest lap. The slowest five are dropped from qualifying and placed at the back of the grid. The remaining 15 cars compete in the same format but only for 15 minutes in session two. The five slowest are dropped again while the top 10 move on to session three. Session three is a 12-minute battle for pole position and will set the grid for Saturday's sprint qualifier.

How to watch qualifying for the Rolex Gran Premio

Date: Friday, April 22
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Charles Leclerc +105
Max Verstappen +180
Carlos Sainz +800
Sergio Perez +1000
Lewis Hamilton +1800
George Russell +2500
Lando Norris +8000
Daniel Ricciardo +8000
Fernando Alonso +13000
Esteban Ocon +13000
Pierre Gasly +15000
Yuki Tsunoda +20000
Kevin Magnussen +20000
Valtteri Bottas +25000
Zhou Guanyu +25000
Mick Schumacher +25000
Sebastian Vettel +50000
Lance Stroll +50000
Alex Albon +70000
Nicholas Latifi +70000

