Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Rome for the Rolex Gran Premio. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set Sunday’s race at Imola Circuit.

Q2 update: Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lando Norris claimed the three fastest times in the second qualifying stage. George Russell, Mick Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Guanyu Zhou and Lance Stroll were the five slowest and have been eliminated. Carlos Sainz will not partake in Q3 after a wreck.

Q1 update: Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, and Carlos Sainz, Jr. claimed the three fastest times in the first qualifying stage. Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly, Nicholas Latifi, Esteban Ocon, and Alexander Albon were the five slowest and have been eliminated from qualifying. They will start Saturday’s sprint race in positions 16-20.

Formula One racing has arrived in Italy this weekend for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Imola Circuit, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

Qualifying for this race is different than most of the schedule. There will be a sprint race on Saturday to determine Sunday’s starting grid, but on Friday, qualifying takes place to determine the grid for the sprint race.

Friday’s qualifying is currently airing on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starting grid, Q2 results

Pos Driver Car # Qualifying
1 Max Verstappen 1 TBD
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 TBD
3 Lando Norris 4 TBD
4 Sergio Pérez 11 TBD
5 Charles Leclerc 16 TBD
6 Fernando Alonso 14 TBD
7 Kevin Magnussen 20 TBD
8 Sebastian Vettel 5 TBD
9 Daniel Ricciardo 3 TBD
10 Valtteri Bottas 77 TBD
11 George Russell 63 Eliminated
12 Mick Schumacher 47 Eliminated
13 Lewis Hamilton 44 Eliminated
14 Guanyu Zhou 24 Eliminated
15 Lance Stroll 18 Eliminated
16 Yuki Tsunoda 22 Eliminated
17 Pierre Gasly 10 Eliminated
18 Nicholas Latifi 6 Eliminated
19 Esteban Ocon 31 Eliminated
20 Alexander Albon 23 Eliminated

