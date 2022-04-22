Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Q2 update: Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lando Norris claimed the three fastest times in the second qualifying stage. George Russell, Mick Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Guanyu Zhou and Lance Stroll were the five slowest and have been eliminated. Carlos Sainz will not partake in Q3 after a wreck.

Q1 update: Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, and Carlos Sainz, Jr. claimed the three fastest times in the first qualifying stage. Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly, Nicholas Latifi, Esteban Ocon, and Alexander Albon were the five slowest and have been eliminated from qualifying. They will start Saturday’s sprint race in positions 16-20.

Formula One racing has arrived in Italy this weekend for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Imola Circuit, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

Qualifying for this race is different than most of the schedule. There will be a sprint race on Saturday to determine Sunday’s starting grid, but on Friday, qualifying takes place to determine the grid for the sprint race.

Friday’s qualifying is currently airing on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.