DraftKings Celebrates Earth Day and Reaches Goal of Funding the Planting of One Million Trees by Earth Day 2022

DraftKings believes that in order to be successful, they have to be successful in all areas. In order to give back to the community, the company launched DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S., a program that is dedicated to creating a better world.

DraftKings is committed to addressing global sustainable development challenges, including climate change, and strives to make an impact on our communities locally and around the world. In collaboration with Gisele Bündchen, our Special Advisor to the CEO and Board for ESG Initiatives, as well as the Arbor Day Foundation, we made a commitment to fund and plant one million trees to better the world we live in.

On behalf of DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S., we are proud to announce that we have achieved our goal with tree planting projects taking place across 14 U.S. states and 8 international countries in efforts to help clean our water, purify our air, and sequester carbon, among so much more.

DraftKings has also launched an earth-themed FTP pool in honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day to engage with our communities and celebrate our planet!

Environmental Impact

Through the tree plantings that DraftKings has funded:

· Over 780,000 metric tons of carbon will be sequestered

· More than 5,000 tons of air pollution will be avoided

· More than 750 million gallons of water runoff will be avoided

(Source: Arbor Day Foundation)

Global Impact

DraftKings and the Arbor Day Foundation are aiming to impact more than just the environment with this campaign. The following five reforestation rationales will be impacted through this effort:

Disaster and disease recovery Poverty alleviation, livelihoods and well-being Supporting indigenous peoples and equity Ecosystem resilience Maximizing co-benefits including: carbon sequestration, water benefits, air quality and health outcomes, and critical habitat restoration

DraftKings Tree Planting Project - Global Locations

See the full breakdown of DraftKings’ tree planting project below, including location, reason for planting, and number of trees:

This is just the latest effort from DraftKings as the company continues to launch projects for a better world. Stay tuned for updates as the campaign nears its goal of 1 million total trees planted.

For more details on our efforts and an inside look at one of our planting sites, watch: