Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

Just one day before clashing at Wembley Stadium for both the WBC and The Ring heavyweight championships, Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will have a weigh-in on Friday. The weigh-in will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and will broadcast on both ESPN2 and Top Rank Boxing’s YouTube channel.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the Fury-Whyte weigh-in, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Fury carries an undefeated record into the fight at 31-0-1 and is coming off an 11-round KO victory over Deontay Wilder last November in the third and final match of their trilogy. Whyte enters with a 28-2 career record and last stepped in the ring last March where he defeated Alexander Povetkin by TKO in four rounds to win back the WBC interim heavyweight championship.

Fury enters as a -550 moneyline favorite for this fight courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full card info for Fury vs. Whyte

Tyson Fury vs. Dillan Whyte (heavyweight)

Ekow Essuman vs. Darren Tetley (welterweight)

Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball (featherweight)

David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey (heavyweight)

Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski (light heavyweight)

Karol Itauma vs. Michal Ciach (light heavyweight)

Kurt Walker vs. Stefan Nicolae (super featherweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs. Jahfieus Faure (super featherweight)