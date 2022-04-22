John Riel Casimero vs. Paul Butler: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Probellum Boxing will have its next boxing PPV on Friday, April 22nd. The event will be held at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Moneyside, United Kingdom. The card is highlighted by two title fights. In the first, Sam Maxwell will take on Alejandro Meneses for the vacant IBO world super-lightweight belt. In the main event of the evening, John Riel Casimero will fight Paul Butler for the WBO world bantamweight title.

How to watch John Riel Casimero vs. Paul Butler

Due to the time difference, the 12-fight PPV will start at 2 p.m. ET. Ring walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. They are subject to change depending on the length of the matches preceding it on the card.

The live stream for this card will be provided by Fubo Sports Network in the U.S. and Eurosport 1 in the UK. Fubo Sports Network is available to watch for free on their website and available on a limited selection of platforms, including the Roku Channel, Vizio, Xumo and Tubi.

Fighter history

Casimero enters with a 31-4 record and has won six bouts in a row. He was scheduled to fight Butler in December of 2021, but the fight was canceled and rescheduled. His last match came in August of 2021 when he took on Guillermo Rigondeaux. Casimero won by split decision.

Butler has a 33-2 record ahead of this fight. His last two fights were canceled and he last boxed on June 25th, 2021. Butler picked up the split decision victory over Willibaldo Garcia. He has now won seven bouts in a row with his last loss coming in May of 2018.

Full card for John Riel Casimero vs. Paul Butler

Title fight : John Riel Casimero vs. Paul Butler; WBO world bantamweight title

: John Riel Casimero vs. Paul Butler; WBO world bantamweight title Title fight : Sam Maxwell vs. Alejandro Meneses; vacant IBO world super lightweight title

: Sam Maxwell vs. Alejandro Meneses; vacant IBO world super lightweight title James Dickens vs. Andoni Gago; Featherweight

Peter McGrail vs. Uriel Lopez Juarez; Super bantamweight

Rocky Fielding vs. TBA; Light heavyweight

Joe McGrail vs. TBA; Super bantamweight

William Cawley vs. TBA; Bantamweight

Luke McCormackvs. TBA; Super lightweight

Harry Kinsella vs. TBA

Steven Cairns vs. TBA; Super featherweight

Frankie Stringer vs. TBA

Blane Hyland vs. TBA; Super flyweight

Odds vis DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

John Riel Casimero: -3000

Paul Butler: +1200

