Breaking down cut line for the 2022 Zurich Classic

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 Zurich Classic on Friday morning, and after an opening round 59 the team of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele lead the event at -13 by one shot over Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore.

The first trios teed off on Friday at 9:20 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning at 1:35 p.m. ET off both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees. It could be about 5:00 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18 today

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 33 teams, plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Zurich Classic as of now?

As play opens today the cut line is -7, but because this is a tournament where the format on Friday (alternate shot) is different than the one on Thursday (best ball), we might have a tougher time sussing out what the final number will be. But expect much higher scores today as teams will be putting just one ball in the hole instead of two.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft as well as Maverick McNealy and Joseph Bramlett both fired just -2 rounds on Thursday, and that puts them in a very tough position to make the cut today. The South African duo of Charl Schwartzel and Christiaan Bezuidenhout started today -5, and they’ll have some work to do as well to make it to Saturday’s second best ball round.