Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Zurich Classic on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Zurich Classic tees off at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at the TPC Louisiana in Avondale, LA. We have a full list of tee times.

By Collin Sherwin
Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay react on the ninth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Zurich Classic, and Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are the leaders and favorites heading back into best ball play on Saturday.

80 teams of golfers began the event, and 39 made the cut to play the weekend. After teams played best ball on Thursday and alternate shot on Friday, they’ll repeat that process on Saturday and Sunday. Expect much lower scores on Saturday than Sunday, as Cantlay and Schauffele fired a -13 59 on Thursday, and four other groups were -11 or better.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Cantlay and Schauffele are +125 to win the event. Sam Burns and Billy Horschel are the second choice on the odds board at +600, with David Lipsky and Aaron Rai trailing just behind at +800.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. On ESPN+, PGA Tour Live picks up coverage online at 8:45 a.m. until the final shot finds the 18th hole. TV coverage will be from 1-3 p.m. on the Golf Channel, and from 3-6 p.m. on CBS, which will also be streamed at CBSSPorts.com and the CBS Sports App.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Zurich Classic on Saturday.

2022 Zurich Classic Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Team 1 Player 1 Player 2 Team 2 Player 1 Player 2
12:45 PM Team 1 Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele Team 2 Aaron Rai David Lipsky
12:32 PM Team 1 Cameron Tringale Wyndham Clark Team 2 Doc Redman Sam Ryder
12:19 PM Team 1 Jason Day Jason Scrivener Team 2 Garrick Higgo Branden Grace
12:08 PM Team 1 Sam Burns Billy Horschel Team 2 Brian Stuard Russell Knox
11:53 AM Team 1 Patrick Rodgers Brandon Wu Team 2 Bubba Watson Harold Varner III
11:40 AM Team 1 Cameron Smith Marc Leishman Team 2 Shane Lowry Ian Poulter
11:21 AM Team 1 Matthew NeSmith Taylor Moore Team 2 Hank Lebioda Chase Seiffert
11:08 AM Team 1 Matt Wallace Sam Horsfield Team 2 Justin Lower Dylan Wu
10:55 AM Team 1 Sungjae Im Byeong Hun An Team 2 Brendon Todd Chris Kirk
10:42 AM Team 1 Ryan Brehm Mark Hubbard Team 2 Talor Gooch Max Homa
10:29 AM Team 1 Michael Gligic Ryan Armour Team 2 Keegan Bradley Brendan Steele
10:16 AM Team 1 James Hahn Kevin Chappell Team 2 Charl Schwartzel Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:03 AM Team 1 Viktor Hovland Collin Morikawa Team 2 Curtis Thompson Nick Hardy
9:44 AM Team 1 Tyrrell Hatton Danny Willett Team 2 Will Zalatoris Davis Riley
9:31 AM Team 1 Scottie Scheffler Ryan Palmer Team 2 Joel Dahmen Stephan Jaeger
9:18 AM Team 1 Tyler Duncan Adam Schenk Team 2 Justin Rose Henrik Stenson
9:05 AM Team 1 Doug Ghim Matthias Schwab Team 2 Kyle Stanley Camilo Villegas
8:52 AM Team 1 Kurt Kitayama Kiradech Aphibarnrat Team 2 Bill Haas Jay Haas
8:39 AM Team 1 Kevin Kisner Scott Brown Team 2 Scott Piercy Sean O'Hair
8:30 AM Team 1 Callum Tarren David Skinns

