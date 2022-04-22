Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Zurich Classic on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Zurich Classic, and Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are the leaders and favorites heading back into best ball play on Saturday.

80 teams of golfers began the event, and 39 made the cut to play the weekend. After teams played best ball on Thursday and alternate shot on Friday, they’ll repeat that process on Saturday and Sunday. Expect much lower scores on Saturday than Sunday, as Cantlay and Schauffele fired a -13 59 on Thursday, and four other groups were -11 or better.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Cantlay and Schauffele are +125 to win the event. Sam Burns and Billy Horschel are the second choice on the odds board at +600, with David Lipsky and Aaron Rai trailing just behind at +800.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. On ESPN+, PGA Tour Live picks up coverage online at 8:45 a.m. until the final shot finds the 18th hole. TV coverage will be from 1-3 p.m. on the Golf Channel, and from 3-6 p.m. on CBS, which will also be streamed at CBSSPorts.com and the CBS Sports App.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Zurich Classic on Saturday.