Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Zurich Classic on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Zurich Classic, and Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are the leaders and favorites heading back into best ball play on Saturday.
80 teams of golfers began the event, and 39 made the cut to play the weekend. After teams played best ball on Thursday and alternate shot on Friday, they’ll repeat that process on Saturday and Sunday. Expect much lower scores on Saturday than Sunday, as Cantlay and Schauffele fired a -13 59 on Thursday, and four other groups were -11 or better.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Cantlay and Schauffele are +125 to win the event. Sam Burns and Billy Horschel are the second choice on the odds board at +600, with David Lipsky and Aaron Rai trailing just behind at +800.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. On ESPN+, PGA Tour Live picks up coverage online at 8:45 a.m. until the final shot finds the 18th hole. TV coverage will be from 1-3 p.m. on the Golf Channel, and from 3-6 p.m. on CBS, which will also be streamed at CBSSPorts.com and the CBS Sports App.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Zurich Classic on Saturday.
2022 Zurich Classic Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Team 1
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team 2
|Player 1
|Player 2
|12:45 PM
|Team 1
|Patrick Cantlay
|Xander Schauffele
|Team 2
|Aaron Rai
|David Lipsky
|12:32 PM
|Team 1
|Cameron Tringale
|Wyndham Clark
|Team 2
|Doc Redman
|Sam Ryder
|12:19 PM
|Team 1
|Jason Day
|Jason Scrivener
|Team 2
|Garrick Higgo
|Branden Grace
|12:08 PM
|Team 1
|Sam Burns
|Billy Horschel
|Team 2
|Brian Stuard
|Russell Knox
|11:53 AM
|Team 1
|Patrick Rodgers
|Brandon Wu
|Team 2
|Bubba Watson
|Harold Varner III
|11:40 AM
|Team 1
|Cameron Smith
|Marc Leishman
|Team 2
|Shane Lowry
|Ian Poulter
|11:21 AM
|Team 1
|Matthew NeSmith
|Taylor Moore
|Team 2
|Hank Lebioda
|Chase Seiffert
|11:08 AM
|Team 1
|Matt Wallace
|Sam Horsfield
|Team 2
|Justin Lower
|Dylan Wu
|10:55 AM
|Team 1
|Sungjae Im
|Byeong Hun An
|Team 2
|Brendon Todd
|Chris Kirk
|10:42 AM
|Team 1
|Ryan Brehm
|Mark Hubbard
|Team 2
|Talor Gooch
|Max Homa
|10:29 AM
|Team 1
|Michael Gligic
|Ryan Armour
|Team 2
|Keegan Bradley
|Brendan Steele
|10:16 AM
|Team 1
|James Hahn
|Kevin Chappell
|Team 2
|Charl Schwartzel
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|10:03 AM
|Team 1
|Viktor Hovland
|Collin Morikawa
|Team 2
|Curtis Thompson
|Nick Hardy
|9:44 AM
|Team 1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Danny Willett
|Team 2
|Will Zalatoris
|Davis Riley
|9:31 AM
|Team 1
|Scottie Scheffler
|Ryan Palmer
|Team 2
|Joel Dahmen
|Stephan Jaeger
|9:18 AM
|Team 1
|Tyler Duncan
|Adam Schenk
|Team 2
|Justin Rose
|Henrik Stenson
|9:05 AM
|Team 1
|Doug Ghim
|Matthias Schwab
|Team 2
|Kyle Stanley
|Camilo Villegas
|8:52 AM
|Team 1
|Kurt Kitayama
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Team 2
|Bill Haas
|Jay Haas
|8:39 AM
|Team 1
|Kevin Kisner
|Scott Brown
|Team 2
|Scott Piercy
|Sean O'Hair
|8:30 AM
|Team 1
|Callum Tarren
|David Skinns