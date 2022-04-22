How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity series race via live online stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns this weekend after being off for about two weeks. This week, NASCAR takes over Talladega, Alabama with the Talladega Superspeedway playing host to the weekend’s events. The Xfinity Series will go without a practice session and will just jump right into qualifying on Friday, April 22nd. The 2022 Ag-Pro 300 will run on Saturday, April 23rd.

There is a unique qualifying format for races that take place at a Superspeedway. There will be two rounds of qualifying, but there won’t be two separate groups. In the first round, there will be a one-lap, single car qualifier with the top-10 fastest times advancing to the second round. In the second round, it will be another one-lap, single car qualifier that will determine the pole position and race order of the first five rows. Qualifying will take place at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch Xfinity qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Ag-Pro 300

Date: Friday, April 22nd

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App