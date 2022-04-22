 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity series race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Ag-Pro 300 qualifying on Friday via live online stream.

Natalie Decker, driver of the #23 Red Street Records Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns this weekend after being off for about two weeks. This week, NASCAR takes over Talladega, Alabama with the Talladega Superspeedway playing host to the weekend’s events. The Xfinity Series will go without a practice session and will just jump right into qualifying on Friday, April 22nd. The 2022 Ag-Pro 300 will run on Saturday, April 23rd.

There is a unique qualifying format for races that take place at a Superspeedway. There will be two rounds of qualifying, but there won’t be two separate groups. In the first round, there will be a one-lap, single car qualifier with the top-10 fastest times advancing to the second round. In the second round, it will be another one-lap, single car qualifier that will determine the pole position and race order of the first five rows. Qualifying will take place at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch Xfinity qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Ag-Pro 300

Date: Friday, April 22nd
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

2022 Ag-Pro 300 Entry List

Position Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Brett Moffitt 02
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Jeffrey Earnhardt 3
5 Bayley Currey 4
6 Matt Mills 5
7 Ryan Vargas 6
8 Joe Graf, Jr. 07
9 Justin Allgaier 7
10 David Starr 08
11 Josh Berry 8
12 Noah Gragson 9
13 Landon Cassill 10
14 Daniel Hemric 11
15 Natalie Decker 13
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Drew Dollar 18
18 Brandon Jones 19
19 Austin Hill 21
20 Anthony Alfredo 23
21 Chandler Smith 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 C.J. McLaughlin 28
24 Myatt Snider 31
25 Jesse Iwuji 34
26 Joey Gase 35
27 Alex Labbe 36
28 Ryan Sieg 38
29 Kyle Sieg 39
30 Ryan Ellis 44
31 Caesar Bacarella 45
32 Brennan Poole 47
33 Kaz Grala 48
34 Jeremy Clements 51
35 Shane Lee 53
36 Ty Gibbs 54
37 J.J. Yeley 66
38 Brandon Brown 68
39 Josh Williams 78
40 Mason Massey 91
41 Riley Herbst 98

