NASCAR qualifying results: live updates as starting lineup set for Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity race at Talladega

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns this weekend after being off for about two weeks with the running of the 2022 Ag-Pro 300. NASCAR takes over Talladega, Alabama with the Talladega Superspeedway playing host to the weekend’s events. The Xfinity Series is hopping right into qualifying on Friday, April 22nd without running a practice session. Qualifying will start at 5:30 p.m. ET and air on FS1 while the 2022 Ag-Pro 300 will air on FOX on Saturday, April 23rd and starts at 4:00 p.m. ET.

There will be two rounds of qualifying, but there won’t be two separate groups. In the first round, there will be a one-lap, single car qualifier with the top-10 fastest times advancing to the second round. In the second round, it will be another one-lap, single car qualifier that will determine the pole position and race order of the first five rows.

Jeb Burton is the reigning champion winning the race in 2021 with a time of 1:43:13 in a rain-shortened race. Ty Gibbs has the best odds to win the 2022 Ag-Pro 300 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +700. He is followed by Noah Gragson (+800), A.J. Allmendinger (+800), Justin Allgaier (+1000) and Daniel Hemric (+1000) as the drivers with the top-five best odds to win. Burton has +1800 odds to repeat as the winner.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s 2022 Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update with the starting lineup as qualifying finalizes it.