NASCAR qualifying results: live updates as starting lineup set for Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity race at Talladega

The Ag-Pro 300 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on April 23 this year. We’ll track qualifying results and the full starting lineup for Saturday’s race.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Jeb Burton, driver of the #27 Jon Wayne Service Company Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of The Americas on March 25, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns this weekend after being off for about two weeks with the running of the 2022 Ag-Pro 300. NASCAR takes over Talladega, Alabama with the Talladega Superspeedway playing host to the weekend’s events. The Xfinity Series is hopping right into qualifying on Friday, April 22nd without running a practice session. Qualifying will start at 5:30 p.m. ET and air on FS1 while the 2022 Ag-Pro 300 will air on FOX on Saturday, April 23rd and starts at 4:00 p.m. ET.

There will be two rounds of qualifying, but there won’t be two separate groups. In the first round, there will be a one-lap, single car qualifier with the top-10 fastest times advancing to the second round. In the second round, it will be another one-lap, single car qualifier that will determine the pole position and race order of the first five rows.

Jeb Burton is the reigning champion winning the race in 2021 with a time of 1:43:13 in a rain-shortened race. Ty Gibbs has the best odds to win the 2022 Ag-Pro 300 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +700. He is followed by Noah Gragson (+800), A.J. Allmendinger (+800), Justin Allgaier (+1000) and Daniel Hemric (+1000) as the drivers with the top-five best odds to win. Burton has +1800 odds to repeat as the winner.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s 2022 Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update with the starting lineup as qualifying finalizes it.

2022 Ag-Pro 300 Entry List

Position Driver Car # Time
1 Jeffrey Earnhardt 3 52.604
2 Sheldon Creed 2 52.684
3 Ryan Vargas 6 52.737
4 Ryan Sieg 38 52.777
5 Kaz Grala 48 52.799
6 Drew Dollar 18 52.81
7 Anthony Alfredo 23 52.912
8 Justin Allgaier 7 52.912
9 Brandon Brown 68 53.001
10 Brett Moffitt 02 53.003
11 Alex Labbe 36 53.137
12 Jeb Burton 27 53.193
13 Caesar Bacarella 45 53.212
14 Joe Graf, Jr. 07 53.242
15 Mason Massey 91 53.258
16 Josh Williams 78 53.301
17 Matt Mills 5 53.364
18 J.J. Yeley 66 53.483
19 Bayley Currey 4 53.496
20 Chandler Smith 26 53.527
21 Myatt Snider 31 53.628
22 Shane Lee 53 53.63
23 Gray Gaulding 47 53.641
24 Jeremy Clements 51 53.691
25 Natalie Decker 13 53.695
26 Jesse Iwuji 34 53.701
27 David Starr 08 53.727
28 Joey Gase 35 53.727
29 Kyle Sieg 39 53.749
30 Ryan Ellis 44 53.765
31 C.J. McLaughlin 28 61.818
32 A.J. Allmendinger 16
33 Austin Hill 21
34 Brandon Jones 19
35 Daniel Hemric 11
36 Josh Berry 8
37 Landon Cassill 10
38 Noah Gragson 9
39 Riley Herbst 98
40 Sam Mayer 1
41 Ty Gibbs 54

